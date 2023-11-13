Amherstburg businesses propose 'Anchor District'

Urban renewal is the theme for a part of downtown Amherstburg — a proposal by local businesses calls for a designated pedestrian shopping zone along historic Murray Street.

It’s called the Amherstburg Anchor District. The site would draw locals and out-of-towners to local shops and attractions, a region of the town that was once at the heart of commerce over a century ago.

Local business and property owners are already renovating and renewing their buildings in the hope that the town will recognize the proposed area as a special area in the municipality.

In addition the proposal calls for a "no vehicles allowed" prohibition to the district to help nurture the tranquil tourist and cosmopolitan nature of the village.

Murray Street view of buildings under restoration in the proposed ‘Anchor District’ of Amherstburg, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Local entrepreneur and property owner Lauri Brouyette is renovating landmark properties in the area working towards the goal of opening this public mall in the near future.

"What we're doing right now is peeling back the layers on these hundred-and-fifty-year-old buildings - and we're creating spaces for new businesses to come to Amherstburg,” said Brouyette.

“What we want to do is create a space of community, where everybody can be in the street. They can be enjoying one another's company. They can be shopping. They can be dining. It's a kind of gathering place."

So far, there are plans to open stores, a boutique hotel with a spa, in addition to spaces that will showcase the arts, music, entertainment and local history.