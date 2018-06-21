

CTV Windsor





The Ambassador Bridge Company has created a TV ad directed at U.S. President Donald Trump over the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The video asks Trump to kill an exemption from the Buy American Policy for steel to construct the Canadian-funded bridge.

The video says "There are two brand new bridges being proposed in Detroit between America and Canada. One is American made, American owned, it uses American made steel, 5,000 American workers. The other would be Canadian made, Canadian owned, Canadian workers, who knows who would make the steel?"

In a statement to AM800 News , Ambassador Bridge president Dan Stamper said “The Ambassador Bridge new span lines up with President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, private investment in infrastructure, and the current national discussion about free & fair trade.”

“We have permits in both countries to begin construction,” said Stamper. “Unfortunately, Canada included anti-competitive conditions to tear down the current bridge, which is completely inconsistent with the environmental clearances in both countries and the US permits approved years before.”

Stamper said they are appealing to the administration directly because “the administration has the ability in the Presidential Permitting process to side with an American company.”