The sexual assault trial of former Kingsville fire chief Robert Kissner continued on Wednesday.

An alleged victim, now in his 50's, testified Kissner groped him on three to four occasions.

He told the court "it was kinda subtle and then all of a sudden his (Kissner's) hand was down there" groping the alleged victims' groin.

A court ordered publication ban prevents us from reporting any information that might identify the alleged victim.

Kissner, 62, is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

The trial continues Thursday. Three weeks have been set aside for the trial