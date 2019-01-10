

CTV Windsor





A trial began late Thursday for former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner.

The 62-year-old former chief is facing 17 sex-related charges including sexual assault, Sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

A publication ban prevents media from identifying any of the eight complainants.

The first alleged victim took the stand and testified there were many incidents of inappropriate touching dating back to the early 2000's when he was a teenager.

He alleged Kissner invited him into a jacuzzi and into his home where he offered and requested massages. He also said Kissner would graze his genitals with his hands.

The alleged victim also testified that he wanted to commit suicide.

The trial continues Friday and is scheduled to last three weeks.