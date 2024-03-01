Alleged traffic light manipulation leads to arrest

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 32-year-old man who allegedly manipulated traffic lights in Wallaceburg.

On Jan. 12 at 8:38 a.m., police responded to a mischief call on Dufferin Avenue.

Through investigation officers say they learned an individual had gained access to the traffic lights and was manipulating the flow of traffic. Officers identified the man, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 29 at 11:55 a.m., the man attended Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and turned himself into the police.

The 32-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with mischief endangering life. He was released with conditions and a future of April 8, 2024.