A 38-year-old Angus man has been charged after an aggressive driving complaint on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

OPP responded to the complaint on the 401 near Victoria Road around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The complainant said an eastbound vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, following other vehicles too closely and making hand gestures as they passed the other vehicles.

An officer set up to conduct radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Victoria Road when they saw an eastbound motor vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

Police say the radar registered at over 130 km/hr.

As a result, the male driver was charged with speeding, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. He was also warned of their driving behaviour.