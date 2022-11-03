All buses cancelled in Essex County

CLIMATE FEATURE

CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy

For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.