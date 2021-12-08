Alicia Higgison returns as chairperson Board of Trustees of GECDSB

Windsor, Ont. -

A chairperson has been acclaimed for the Board of Trustees at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Trustee Alicia Higgison (Lakeshore/Tecumseh) will return as chairperson for the next 12 months.

She was acclaimed by her colleagues during the annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Trustee Aimee Olmstead nominated Higgison for a second term.

“Alicia has been a steady, trusted voice who has been open to learning, growth, feedback and change.”

Trustee Cathy Cooke (Windsor Wards 5,6,7,and 8) was also acclaimed to return as vice chair.

The chair of the board’s Education Committee will be Olmstead (Leamington / Pelee Island).

Trustee Sara Cipkar (Windsor Wards 3,4 & 10) will chair the board’s Operations and Finance Committee.

The Board of Trustees will hold their first meeting of the organizational year on Tuesday, Dec. 14.