

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say an alert citizen helped catch a suspect after several vehicle break-ins.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Pierre Avenue for a report of property damage in progress on Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

Information received was that a man was seen breaking windows to several parked vehicles in the area.

Officers arrived and confirmed that at least three vehicles had been damaged/entered.

A detailed suspect description was obtained.

Officers started a search of the area.

They found a man matching the description two blocks south of the original call for service.

Police say the man was shining a flashlight into yet another vehicle when officers first spotted him.

Patrol officers arrested the man without incident.

Officers say he was found to be in possession of a number of items believed to be break and enter tools.

Officers also recovered property from the male that investigators believe may have been stolen from vehicles in the area. Investigators have located some of the rightful owners, while some of the property remains unclaimed.

Investigators are urging anyone who believes they may have had their property stolen in relation to this incident to call at the below number.

Kyle Quinn, 20, from Windsor, is charged with mischief under $5000 X2, possession of break and enter tools, and possession of stolen property X2.

Officers from the Property Crimes Unit continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.