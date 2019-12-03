WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor is moving ahead with an aggressive plan to build more social and affordable housing to help the homeless.

Council approved a 10-year housing and homeslessness master plan.

It calls for a 30 per cent increase in housing and aims to put a roof over the head of 100 per cent of people currently experiencing homelessness by 2028.

Councillor Kieran McKenzie put forward a motion to get specific timelines on implementing the plan and get it moving as early as 2020.

That passed unanimously, much to the approval of the leadership at Windsor's Downtown Mission.