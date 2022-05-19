Advance polls open in Windsor-Essex. Here’s where to go

Advance polls open in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Advance polls open in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver