Adults 40+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine across Windsor-Essex
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 11:02AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 12:40PM EDT
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says adults 40 years and older, born in 1981 or earlier, are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Effective Monday, the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are being administered at:
- WFCU in Windsor
- St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor
- Windsor Hall Downtown Windsor
- 1407 Moy Clinic
- Libro Centre in Amherstburg
- Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington
Officials are reminding the public all appointments are currently for first doses only and must be scheduled through a single dedicated online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.
Everyone that schedules an appointment will be asked to attest that they meet the current eligibility criteria to book an appointment.
Please bring with you your health card or a government-issued photo ID (driver's license, a passport, a Status Card).