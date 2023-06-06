Active police investigation on Northway Ave

Windsor police are on the scene of an active investigation near a new housing development in the city’s west end.

The forensic unit and mobile command centre are in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue searching nearby grass areas.

Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

Neighbours tell CTV News police have been in the area since around 1 p.m.

The area is across from a new subdivision that is still in development.

Photos from the scene multiple police units in the area and police have closed Northway Ave. at Manitoba Street.

This is a developing story, more details to come.