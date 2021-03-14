Advertisement
Accidental multi-unit residential fire causes $30K damage
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, March 14, 2021 9:50AM EDT
Fire crews attended a residential fire in Essex, Ont. on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (courtesy Essex Fire and Rescue)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex fire crews were on the scene of a multi-unit residential fire early Sunday morning.
Fire stations 1 and 2 attended the fire around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The fire was determined to be accidental with an estimated damage of $30,000.
There were no injuries reported.