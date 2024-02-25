Above seasonal temps, risk of thunderstorms possible in Windsor

Make sure to keep your umbrellas handy, as rainfall and possible thunderstorms are expected early this week in Windsor.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see mainly cloudy skies on Sunday night, clearing after midnight. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, before becoming light late this evening. Fog patches will develop overnight, with a low of 0 C.

The start to the workweek will be a sunny one, with clear skies on Monday and a high of 10 C. Cloud cover will increase around midnight on Monday evening, with a low of 5 C.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, there will be cloudy skies and a 60 per cent of showers or thunderstorms, and a daytime high of 14 C.

The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is 2.1 C.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 0 C.

Monday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10 C. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 14 C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 13 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.