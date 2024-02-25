WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Above seasonal temps, risk of thunderstorms possible in Windsor

    A cloudy and rainy day is seen in this viewer submitted image from Feb. 10, 2024. (Source: Carol White) A cloudy and rainy day is seen in this viewer submitted image from Feb. 10, 2024. (Source: Carol White)
    Share

    Make sure to keep your umbrellas handy, as rainfall and possible thunderstorms are expected early this week in Windsor.

    According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see mainly cloudy skies on Sunday night, clearing after midnight. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, before becoming light late this evening. Fog patches will develop overnight, with a low of 0 C.

    The start to the workweek will be a sunny one, with clear skies on Monday and a high of 10 C. Cloud cover will increase around midnight on Monday evening, with a low of 5 C.

    Looking ahead to Tuesday, there will be cloudy skies and a 60 per cent of showers or thunderstorms, and a daytime high of 14 C.

    The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is 2.1 C.

     

    Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 0 C.

    Monday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10 C. UV index 3 or moderate.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 14 C.

    Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 13 C.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News