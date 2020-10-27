WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health says about 150 people have been told to get a COVID-19 test after a confirmed case of the virus at a blood donor clinic in the region.

The Canadian Blood Services clinic took place at the YMCA in Chatham on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that a staff member who worked at a recent mobile donor event at the YMCA in Chatham, Ont. has since tested positive for COVID-19,” said Delphine Denis with Canadian Blood Services.

The health unit has been working on contact tracing, with help from Canadian Blood Services.

“We sent out a mass email (as Canadian Blood Services did as well) on Friday evening, then Saturday we followed up with everyone via phone call. They have been advised to get tested this week,” said CK Public Health spokesperson Stephanie Egelton.

Collections events scheduled on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the Chatham-Kent and Windsor areas have been cancelled due to resource constraints.

“The safety or our donors, staff and volunteers is a priority and Canadian Blood Services has robust safety measures in place at our facilities and collection events across the country, including mandatory masks, additional PPE, enhanced cleaning, wellness checkpoints and physical distancing to safeguard our teams, donors and operations,” said Denis.

Denis added that all employees, volunteers and donors have to be screened through their wellness checkpoint and all locations have strict cleaning protocols.