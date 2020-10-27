WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,812 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2692 people who have recovered.

WECHU says there are still two outbreaks - one in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville and one in a construction workplace in Lakeshore. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

This is a developing story. More coming.