A new resource for the homeless in Essex County is open
There is help for the homeless in Essex County – thanks to a new hub in Leamington.
The Essex County Homeless Hub is operated by Family Services Windsor-Essex. The goal is to offer diverse support to residents struggling to find accommodations amidst the housing and homelessness crisis.
Services offered include assistance with Central Housing applications, access to computers and telephones, helping individuals meet their basic daily needs (food, clothing etc…), harm reduction services, and many others.
It is a two year pilot project between the county of Essex and family services. The hub is located 215 Talbot Street East. It is open Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm.
For Barbara Iacono, manager of housing at Family Services Essex County, this hub has the community’s support.
"I think this is a wonderful asset to the community and we're hoping that we can get the word out to Leamington and all over Essex County, that if there are people who need support - this is the place to come," said Iacono.
"Whatever their need is we'll make sure that we can help them."
