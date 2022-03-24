A new app to help the visually impaired access facilities debuts in Essex

A photo of what the NaviLens system looks like through a mobile phone in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV Windsor) A photo of what the NaviLens system looks like through a mobile phone in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver