A new app to help the visually impaired access facilities debuts in Essex

A free virtual app will help guide the visually impaired in the town of Essex.

The official launch of “NaviLens” took place at the Essex Centre Sports Complex Thursday morning.

The town’s Mayor, Richard Meloche was joined by members of council to unveil the app’s signature code.

The app allows users to listen to directional prompts in order to navigate around a particular building or site via a smart phone.

Users can scan designated NaviLens codes with their phones from approximately 15 metres away. By moving their phones around in a space, they can determine their location and the direction they want to head.

For Mayor Meloche, this launch dramatically increases the accessibility of key facilities and services in the Essex community.

"What we're doing is we're making sure that our disabled persons that have a sight issues can navigate themselves around our facilities - and we have several facilities in the town of Essex,” said Mayor Meloche.

“This is our starting point. This is phase one, and this is going to make their access to our facilities much better that they had in the past."

The system is currently at the entrance the following community centres and recreation complexes in the Essex region:

Essex Centre Sports Complex

Harrow and Colchester South Arena

Maedel Community Centre

McGregor Community Centre

Colchester Beach and Harbour

Essex Recreation Complex

The ‘NaviLens Go’ app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.