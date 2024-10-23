'A lot of shouting and cursing': Changes coming to busy intersection which links Windsor and LaSalle

In an effort to improve traffic flow at one of Essex County's slowest intersections, LaSalle town councillors have approved installing traffic signals at Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue.

Currently, traffic is controlled by a four-way stop, with single lanes on all sides.

"People get short-tempered because they've been in line for so long,” said Dan McFarlane, who has lived in the area for five decades.

“When they come to four cars at the stop sign, sometimes people don't realize who the next person to go is. So, you've got a lot of cars pulling out when they shouldn't, a lot of horns beeping and a lot of anger going on with a lot of shouting and cursing. It's hectic because there's too much traffic."

He added that on weekdays around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., it's common for traffic to be backed up three or four blocks.

Dan McFarlane said during rush hour, it's not uncommon for traffic to be backed up three or four blocks leading up to the intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue in LaSalle, Ont. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

This is why LaSalle town councillors approved pulling $1.45 million from reserve funds to convert the four-way stop into a signalized intersection with protected left turn lanes.

According to councillor Terry Burns, many LaSalle residents need to use Matchett and Sprucewood as their closest access to major routes like Highway 401 and E.C. Row Expressway, which connect to Windsor.

"I've lived here since the early 70s when LaSalle was around 7,000 people. Now, we're at 35,000," said Burns.

In response to concerns about future traffic congestion, Burns said it's only going to get worse.

Officials in LaSalle had previously contacted Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for help in addressing the frequent congestion at the intersection.

But according to Burns, Windsor's mayor declined.

"I understand it," Burns said, adding that out of all the drivers passing through the Matchett-Sprucewood intersection, an estimated 85 per cent are from LaSalle.

The project, expected to be completed by summer 2025, will require widening the road and adding sidewalks.

During a town council meeting on Monday, supporters of the Ojibway Prairie Complex, located next to the intersection, expressed concern about the potential impact on endangered species.

"We really want to be aware of what a sensitive and special area this is, making sure it's fully considered when it comes to issues with road mortality," said Mike Fisher, president of the Friends of Ojibway Prairie volunteer group.

"We know this stretch of Matchett around Malden Road has been documented by Wildlife Preservation Canada as having the worst road mortality rates in Ontario."

Despite these concerns, the town is moving forward with the project, with a tender expected early next year.

In the meantime, McFarlane has a simple suggestion for drivers frustrated by the slow-moving intersection.

"People need to take other routes,” he said.

For drivers entering LaSalle from Windsor via the E.C. Row Expressway, McFarlane suggests bypassing the Matchett Road exit and using Ojibway Parkway to enter the town.

"Everybody doesn't have to go down Matchett Road,” he said.