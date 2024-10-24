Windsor Jewish Federation expresses profound disappointment at UWindsor decision

WINDSOR
    The Windsor Jewish Federation responded on Wednesday evening to a decision by the board of governors for the University of Windsor concerning its agreements with pro-Palestinian protesters.

    The federation outlined its profound disappointment in the board after the board refused to allow a motion to move forward which aimed to pause the deals with the Windsor Liberation Zone organizers and the University of Windsor Students' Alliance.

    The board leaned on an outside legal review which indicated the motion was outside of the board's power.

    Tonight, the federation called the action a ‘serious breakdown in governance and transparency.’

    The statement goes on to say ‘the administration’s unilateral actions ... Are having a profound and detrimental impact on the university’s reputation.’

    At their meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed the legal matter in camera before declaring in public session the motion's dismissal had been upheld.

    The federation described the board's move to consider in the legal matter in camera as a ‘chilling unwillingness’ for the public to hear the discussion which fuels concerns about how the university is governed with a potential for far more serious consequences.

