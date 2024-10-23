WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tecumseh marks beginning of annual Poppy Drive

    As Remembrance Day approaches, Tecumseh Town Council has marked the beginning of the annual Poppy Drive.

    Members of the Tecumseh Legion Branch 261 held a ceremony on Wednesday.

    “Very young people, some of them are still teenagers, are deploying all over the world for Canada,” said James Dorner, a Tecumseh councillor who served in Afghanistan.

    “We will wear this poppy to remember them.”

    Each member of council had a poppy pinned to them, honouring those who serve and have served.

    All money raised will support local veterans. The campaign will continue until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

