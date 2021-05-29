WINDSOR, ONT. -- Since March, Jenny Duran has been hosting a bottle drive once a month.

So far Duran has raised over $2,000 for Give Kids the World, a nonprofit resort that provides cost-free vacations for critically ill children and their families.

“I know a lot of people here who have children who are critically ill who have used those services,” she said. “So there are a lot of ill children in our community who have benefited from this as well.”

Together with her daughter, Nezalia Donis their fundraising initiatives are part of the Galaxy pageant they are both involved with.

Duran will be holding her next bottle drive Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

“If you have empties, I will gladly pick them up, COVID friendly,” she said. “If you want to donate to my page or my daughter’s page, I can set you up with that as well.”

More information, and how to donate to either Nezalia’s or Jenny’s drives is available online.