A little more rain for Windsor-Essex before a sunny weekend

The cold and wet weather continues in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday before sunshine reappears on Friday.

The average high for this time of year is 20 C with the region only forecast to reach a high of 15 C on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 7.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday: Sunny. High 18.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.