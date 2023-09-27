Windsor

    • $95K in cocaine, crack cocaine seized in Windsor drug bust

    Windsor police seized $95,000 in cocaine and crack cocaine, along with $14,000 crash Tuesday during a drug bust at a Riverside home.

    Officers have arrested a person suspected of drug trafficking in the city and executed a warrant at his home in the 400 block of Dormar Drive.

    Police say the search led to the seizure of 894.9g of cocaine and 62.3g of crack cocaine. Officers also seized more than $14,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash.

    The suspect, a 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of failure to comply with release order.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

