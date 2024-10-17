91-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Leamington: OPP

A 91-year-old Leamington man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident over the weekend.

On Oct. 12 around 6:25 a.m., emergency services were called to an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) report at a home in Leamington.

Both people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the victim and accused were known to each other.

The 91-year-old man has been held pending a bail hearing.

No further details were provided by OPP.