WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 91-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Leamington: OPP

    OPP Cruiser
    A 91-year-old Leamington man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident over the weekend.

    On Oct. 12 around 6:25 a.m., emergency services were called to an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) report at a home in Leamington.

    Both people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the victim and accused were known to each other.

    The 91-year-old man has been held pending a bail hearing.

    No further details were provided by OPP.

