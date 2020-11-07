WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

Of the new cases, four are community-acquired, two are travel-related, two are close contacts of confirmed cases and one is a resident of a retirement home.

The health unit says there are currently 72 active local cases, with three people in hospital and one in ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had 2,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 2,752 people who have recovered.

WEHCU says there are three outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes. Riverside Place has two staff members who contracted the virus. Lifetimes on Riverside has four staff members and four residents with COVID-19. Iller Lodge in Essex has four residents and one staff member with the virus.

There are currently no workplaces or schools experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.