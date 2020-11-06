WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor confirms that a second member of the university community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university was informed Thursday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, according to a statement on their website.

.@TheWECHU reported that a 2nd member at UWindsor tested positive for COVID-19. The confirmed case is at a student residence and is unrelated to the case reported Nov. 3. UWindsor is initiating self-isolation requirements recommended by @TheWECHU https://t.co/fX89oRGdLu pic.twitter.com/ps1R7Ml2O7 — UWindsor (@UWindsor) November 5, 2020

The confirmed case at a student residence is unrelated to the initial case reported on Nov. 3.

“The university has taken the necessary steps to initiate self-isolation requirements in consultation with WECHU, which says there is no current risk to the on-campus community,” said the UWindsor statement.

UWindsor officials say they have implemented enhanced cleaning protocols in affected areas and is providing additional support to any individuals who may be impacted.

The health unit is expected to take the lead on contact tracing and next steps, and any individuals identified as close contacts will be contacted directly by the WECHU.

UWindsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.