WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,891 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2745 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

7 close contacts of confirmed cases

3 travel-related, working in Michigan

3 community acquired

1 healthcare worker

1 still under investigation

WECHU says 70 cases are considered active, with three people in the hospital.

After a spike in new local cases on Monday with 22, the middle of the week had single-digit increases and then another increase on Friday.

The seven-day moving average is at 8.1 cases. Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says this is partially due to the increase on Monday and is slightly higher than last week. He wants the seven-day average to be under five cases.

There are two outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Lifetimes on Riverside has three residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Iller Lodge in Essex has four residents and one staff member with the virus.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There are no listed outbreaks in workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.