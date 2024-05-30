8 storage units broken into in Walkerville, suspects arrested

Two people have been arrested after police interrupted a break-and-enter.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a break in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road.

A perimeter was immediately set up around the property so there was no point of exit.

After searching the property, police saw two men — one was taken into custody and the other attempted to run but was arrested after a short foot chase.

According to police, the suspects had broken into eight storage unites and officers seized a homemade taser and a pellet gun.

A 48 year old and a 42 year old have both been charged.