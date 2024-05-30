WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 8 storage units broken into in Walkerville, suspects arrested

    Windsor Police
    Share

    Two people have been arrested after police interrupted a break-and-enter.

    Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a break in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road.

    A perimeter was immediately set up around the property so there was no point of exit.

    After searching the property, police saw two men — one was taken into custody and the other attempted to run but was arrested after a short foot chase.

    According to police, the suspects had broken into eight storage unites and officers seized a homemade taser and a pellet gun.

    A 48 year old and a 42 year old have both been charged.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News