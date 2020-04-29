WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in pets or animals throughout the region.

Executive director Melanie Coulter says calls have come in from Windsor-Essex residents who have tested positive for the virus, wondering what to do with their pets while self-isolating.

“The important thing to remember is that even though there have been some isolated incidents of pets reported to get COVID, you are much more of a risk to your pet than they are to you,” Coulter tells CTV News. “There is no evidence that pets can pass it to people, but of course this is a new illness and so we always urge caution.”

A dog in North Carolina tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month after its family participated in a study at Duke University. Researchers believe “Winston” the pug to be the first canine to test positive in the United States.

Two cats in New York and a tiger at the Bronx Zoo have also tested positive.

Coulter says COVID-19 positive people should avoid close contact with their pets.

“Just like you would from any member of the household, avoid that close cuddling and maybe have someone else feed them if possible,” says Coulter.

The humane society is prepared to take in any animals from people who are positive.

Coulter adds the humane society is still limiting intake to urgent matters, but have resumed virtual adoptions.