WINDSOR, ONT. -- Six more people have died related to COVID-19 in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Wednesday.

There are five new cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex, for a total of 586 cases. There are 179 recovered cases.

“I am at a loss for words to share these additional deaths in our community as a result of COVID-19,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 49.

The most recent deaths are two women in their 90s, one man in his 90s, two women in their 80s and one woman in her 70s.

“I am truly sorry to see the loss of so many of our community elders,” says Ahmed.

Thirty-five of the deaths have been with residents in long-term care homes. There are seven outbreaks in local LTC facilities.

There have been 6,319 people tested in the region, and 821 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 78 positive COVID-19 cases reported as on Wednesday.