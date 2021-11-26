75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 471 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,503 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,611 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 9 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 10 community outbreaks
- 9 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 21 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 18 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 330,225 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,813 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 316,412 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 19,398 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 666,035 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 83.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated