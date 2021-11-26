75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,503 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,611 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

10 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

21 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

1 case is travel related

18 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED