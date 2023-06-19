$64,000 in drugs and firearm seized in Leamington

Police seized the drugs, Canadian currency, a semi-automatic handgun, an oversized prohibited magazine and ammunition. (Source: OPP) Police seized the drugs, Canadian currency, a semi-automatic handgun, an oversized prohibited magazine and ammunition. (Source: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver