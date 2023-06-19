$64,000 in drugs and firearm seized in Leamington

Police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth $64,000 and a firearm after executing search warrants in Leamington.

The Leamington OPP Detachment with Essex County and Lambton County Community OPP Street Crime Units (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) members and OPP Canine Services executed two search warrants at Cambridge Crescent and Sherman Street on Thursday, June 15.

During the search warrants, police seized the drugs, Canadian currency, a semi-automatic handgun, an oversized prohibited magazine and ammunition. Three people were taken into custody without incident.

Charged with the following offences is 24-year-old resident of Hamilton:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm CC 91(1)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (five counts) CC 91(2)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (four counts) CC 86(1)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Failure to comply with undertaking (five counts) CC 145(4)(a)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs CDSA 5(2)

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

And also charged with the following offences is a 34-year-old Leamington resident:

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (three counts) CC 91(2)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm CC 91(1)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs CDSA 5(2)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (three counts) CC 86(1)

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 20, 2023.

And also charged with the following offences is a 26-year-old Leamington resident:

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (three counts) CC 86(1)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs CDSA 5(2)

CC 88 Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

CC 91(1) Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

CC 91(2) Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (three counts)

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 20, 2023.

The investigation is on going, if you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.