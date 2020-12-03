WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,801 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,304 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

13 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

2 cases are agri-farm workers

45 are under investigation

There are 415 active cases. WECHU says 22 people are in the hospital and five are in the ICU.

Outbreaks

There are 19 active outbreaks in the region.

The outbreak at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has reached 20 confirmed cases.

An outbreak was also declared on the seventh floor of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus on Monday with four cases.

There are also seven workplace outbreaks, five long-term care outbreaks, two community outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is at 82. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.