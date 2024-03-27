$600,000 in additional renovations approved for Tecumseh Arena

Tecumseh council has approved more improvements for Tecumseh Arena.

The capital project will be expanded to include the reconfiguration of the lobby staircase, as well as upgrades to the second level program room at a cost of $600,000. The concept was presented at council on Tuesday night.

The upgrades would be in addition to the $1.8-million for already approved construction after the arena flooded during a significant rainfall event in July, 2023.

A sewer back up resulted in water getting into the main level of the arena on McNorton Street, damaging the floors and lower walls in the front lobby, public washrooms, administrative officers, dressing rooms and the canteen and council decided to renovate the interior of the arena as well.

Since the report was approved, all interior spaces will be completely renovated during the same construction period.

The front lobby, the second level, and Rink B will be completely closed from mid-May through to September.

The rest of the facility will be closed to the public at the end of June through Labour Day weekend.

Due to the temporary closure user groups have been made aware, and will be provided information for surrounding arenas.

Councillor Alicia Higgison says despite how these renovations had to happen, due to the flood, she's glad to see it.

"I was really glad to see this, I know we had a conversation about moving those stairs and I thought it was kind of a little bit of a pipe dream, so I'm really glad to see it is not in fact, and it's actually going to be done," Higgison told AM800 News.

The additional $600,000 will be funded through the Infrastructure Reserve.

Now that the report has been approved by council, administration will be putting out a tender request for the work as soon as possible.

~ With files from AM800 News.