6 people sent to hospital after serious two-vehicle crash on Queens Line

    Chatham-Kent police say six people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Queens Line Monday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queens Line and Merlin Road just before 9 p.m.

    The westbound vehicle was turning south on Merlin Road when the collision occurred.

    One person had to be airlifted to a London hospital and the others sent to hospitals in Chatham, Windsor and London.

    The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

