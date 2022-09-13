56-year-old man drowns in Lake Erie near Colchester
Essex County OPP say a 56-year-old man has drowned in Lake Erie near Colchester.
Police received a report of a missing person on Saturday around 8:06 p.m.
Investigation determined that the man was at the beach when a family member could not locate him.
Officers were directed to the shoreline near an address on McCarthy Drive in Colchester, where the man was located in the water.
Life saving measures were initiated by officers until Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner, however at this time police do not believe the death to be suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
