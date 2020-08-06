Advertisement
5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 9:31AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:39AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. --
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The region has had a total of 2,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2006 people who have recovered.
Health unit officials say two new cases are in the community, one is in the agri-farm sector, one is a healthcare worker in Michigan and one is travel-related from Michigan.
There are 13 Windsor-Essex workplaces experiencing outbreaks – six agricultural facilities in Kingsville and Leamington, six manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville and one construction company in Leamington.
There is currently one long-term care in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville.
There have been 71 people who have died in the region related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.