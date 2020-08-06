WINDSOR, ONT. --

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has had a total of 2,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2006 people who have recovered.

Health unit officials say two new cases are in the community, one is in the agri-farm sector, one is a healthcare worker in Michigan and one is travel-related from Michigan.

There are 13 Windsor-Essex workplaces experiencing outbreaks – six agricultural facilities in Kingsville and Leamington, six manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville and one construction company in Leamington.

There is currently one long-term care in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

There have been 71 people who have died in the region related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.