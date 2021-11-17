49 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreaks reported: WECHU

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

The Ontario government is also reporting that a person under 20 years old has died related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. CTV News has reached out to WECHU for details.

The health unit says a man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 467 people.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the region is seeing clusters of cases related to events and gatherings.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,029 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,253 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

11 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

5 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home outbreak

12 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

1 hospital

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED