LONDON, ONT. -- It's the largest one day increase of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

There are now 25 cases in the region. That's up from 15 on Saturday.

Of these new cases, five people are in their 40s, two cases are in their 60s.

One case is in their 20s, another in their 30s and one in their 70s.

Travel history and gender is currently not available for the new cases.

So far, 856 people have been tested for the virus, with 489 pending tests in Windsor-Essex.

Across the province, there are 211 new cases Sunday, including another two deaths. That brings the total to 1326 in Ontario.

That is the biggest single day leap in the number of confirmed cases so far.