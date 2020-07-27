WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The health unit says 25 cases are in the agri-farm sector, 14 cases are in the community and one is still under investigation.

As of Monday, there have been 2,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1,433 people who have recovered.

There are 11 workplaces experiencing outbreaks. Two of the outbreaks are in manufacturing facilities in Windsor and one manufacturing facility in Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville. There are also four agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two agricultural facilities in Leamington in outbreak status.

There are currently three long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lakes and Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Chartwell in Leamington.

The number of deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex remains at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.