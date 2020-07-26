LONDON, ONT. -- There are 24 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Essex County on Sunday.

This is down from the 32 new cases reported Saturday by the Windsor-Essex County health unit. The total of new cases now stands at 2,180.

The health unit says six of the new cases are agri-farm workers and one is a healthcare worker. There are 11 new cases in the community and six cases are under investigation.

The total number of deaths stands at 69 and the health unit reports that there are 1,422 resolved cases.

Ten workplaces have COVID-19 outbreaks - four farms in Kingsville and two in Leamington - as well as two manufacturing facilities in Windsor and one each in Tecumseh and Leamington.

For the second day in a row, Ontario has recorded fewer than 150 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials logged 137 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 38,680.