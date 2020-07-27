WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has been approved to open a new COVID-19 assessment centre in the city.

The new testing centre will be at the hospital’s Met Campus.

CEO David Musyj said he hopes to open the second location by the end of August. It is expected to help accommodate further increases in demand for COVID-19 testing this fall.

“We need to plan in advance in the event that demand for testing further increases with possible Wave 2, more individuals returning to work, particularly if and when the region moves to Stage 3, as well as any openings in the educational sector,” said Musyj.

“This new location gives individuals two options, allows for easier access to a higher level of care or diagnostic exams, if needed, and will help reduce wait times on days where interest in receiving a test significantly stretches our staff resources and capacity.”

There is already an assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus. It opened next to the Emergency Department on March 16. Daily volumes hit a record 452 individuals on July 20 and nearly 20,000 individuals have visited the Ouellette Campus for a COVID-19 test since opening.

Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington also has an assessment centre.

Details are still being finalized for the Met Campus location. The testing area is expected to be adjacent to the Emergency Department, and due to physical space limitations at Met Campus will likely be housed in a temporary structure outside the east side of the campus.

As with the Ouellette Campus location, hours of operation of the Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be subject to demand.

WRH recently expanded the weekday hours of operation for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Ouellette Campus in response to consistently high volumes.

It is currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hospital officials say they also continue to review the COVID-19 assessment centre operations to make adjustments based on weather.

In recent weeks, most individuals waiting for a test at Ouellette Campus have been allowed into a new waiting area inside to escape the recent heat wave.

Plans for a structure to house the COVID-19 assessment centre needs at the Met Campus will be designed in a way to best keep individuals sheltered from difficult weather conditions in fall and winter. “We continue to encourage all individuals to get tested if they want one, including those who are asymptomatic,” said a news release from the hospital.

Individuals do not need an appointment, referral from Telehealth Ontario, primary care, or the Health Unitin order to be tested.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is staffed with physicians and nursing staff daily. COVID-19 swabs from Windsor are sent to London, Ont. for laboratory testing.

Hospital officials say the turnaround time has varied, but generally within a couple days. The Province continues to monitor the volumes and Turn Around Times (TAT) and determines if capacity may need to be increased.