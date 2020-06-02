WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore Fire Services say four calves were lost in a stable barn fire from this morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Suchiu says the building was fully involved when fire figthers arrived to the property in the 2800 block of Lakeshore Road 243 around 8:30 a.m.

Suchiu says the residents were able to rescue much of the livestock in the building.

The early damage estimate of $500,00 includes the calves.

The fire fighters have no cause at this time.

Fire fighters left the scene before 2:30 p.m.

Provincial Police assisted fire fighters and closed off Lakeshore Road 243 between South Middle Road and County Road 8 to traffic.