WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire crews battled an early morning blaze a building that has commercial and residential units Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the fire at the two storey building in the 3100 block of Sandwich Street.

The fire was first reported just after 3 a.m. and within 40 minutes it was updated that the fire had been brought under control.

A damage estimate has not been released and a fire investigator has been called to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.