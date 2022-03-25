$4.4 million in cannabis and equipment seized in Leamington
Essex County OPP have charged four people after seizing $4.4 million in cannabis and equipment in Leamington.
The OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team in partnership with Municipality of Leamington bylaw officers, executed a warrant in the 100 block of Mersea Road 5 on Thursday.
Officers say they found about 7,600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, 500 pounds of processed cannabis, and various grow equipment, with a total value of $4,418,490.Officers say they found about 7,600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth and 500 pounds of processed cannabis in Leamington. (Source: OPP)
Four people were arrested:
- Jian Chen, 64, of Scarborough, Ont.
- Yunguang Gao, 58, of Scarborough, Ont.
- Xiaoqin Kang, 58, of Aurora, Ont.
- Zhenzeng Weng, 66, of Markham, Ont.
All were charged with cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants. They will appear in a Windsor court on a later date.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Oligarchs who are, and aren't, speaking out against Russia's invasion
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters a new month, the wealthy elite close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are facing a radically changing set of circumstances far from the frontlines.
Legal questions abound for Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine
Experts in military law suggest there are plenty of unanswered questions when it comes to Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine, particularly among former military members.
How sanctions on Russia are shaking up the superyacht world
Superyachts have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks as more and more vessels linked to Russian oligarchs are temporarily frozen.
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
European MPs blast PM Trudeau for handling of Freedom Convoy after Brussels speech
Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a 'symbol of civil rights violations.'
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is accused of sending residents misinformation about a proposed consumption and treatment services site.
-
Waterloo Region soccer fans cheering on Canada to make World Cup
There's been a certain air of excitement at Edelweiss Tavern recently, as the Canadian men's national soccer team is on the cusp of making history.
-
Parents upset over autism policy at St. Marys animal rescue
An animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.
London
-
More charges for Toronto resident accuesed of abducting Perth County youth
Perth County OPP have handed out more charges for an Etobicoke resident accused of abducting a youth.
-
Norfolk County man accused of luring minor over the internet
Provincial police have charged a Norfolk County man after he allegedly lured a minor over the internet.
-
Heartfelt performances for Ukraine at London's Aeolian Hall Thursday
Music for peace rang out at London’s Aeolian Hall Thursday evening as a concert in support of Ukrainian refugees drew a full house
Barrie
-
Fire at Barrie Quality Inn sends one person to hospital
One person was sent to hospital for assessment following a fire at Quality Inn in Barrie Thursday night.
-
OPP's search and recovery unit locates body of missing Huntsville man
Bracebridge OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) found the body of a missing man from Huntsville.
-
Helping Hand Food Bank in Bradford addressing growing need
The Helping Hand Food Bank in Bradford West Gwillimbury is making changes to help serve the community's growing need.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault
Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked.
-
OPP's search and recovery unit locates body of missing Huntsville man
Bracebridge OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) found the body of a missing man from Huntsville.
-
Protester regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy' in downtown Ottawa
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Protester regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy' in downtown Ottawa
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford visiting Ottawa today
Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott are scheduled to make an announcement in Ottawa at 11 a.m.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there is evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Mayor John Tory to run for a third term in October's election
John Tory is hoping to lead Canada’s largest city for four more years.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | From growing up hungry to feeding Toronto: Beloved Banjara Indian opens third location
This week, owner Rajesh Veerella opened a third Banjara location at 777 Danforth Road in Scarborough.
-
Toronto couple finds Confederate flag in Airbnb rental, company admits it 'mishandled' the situation
A Toronto couple is looking to raise awareness and seek accountability after they found a Confederate flag hanging inside their booked Airbnb rental.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
TVA anchor Pierre Bruneau announces his retirement
After 46 years as an anchor at TVA, Pierre Bruneau announced during the 5 p.m. newscast on Thursday that he will retire on June 16.
-
Eastern Quebec and the Maritimes will get snow and freezing rain in several regions starting Friday
Some areas of eastern Quebec as well as the three Maritime provinces are set to get hit with heavy snow or freezing rain as of Friday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, spike in cases, in weekly update
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The province is also reporting 13 COVID-19-related deaths between March 16 and March 22.
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
Winnipeg
-
Civilian guard accused of sexually assaulting woman in Manitoba RCMP cell
RCMP say a civilian contractor working as a guard at a detachment in northern Manitoba has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she was in a cell.
-
Manitoba downgrades its spring flood predictions
The Manitoba government is now predicting better outcomes when it comes to spring flooding compared to what it previously forecasted.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
Calgary
-
'The protest injunction remains in effect': Calgary police preparing for weekend protests
Calgary Police Service officials are expecting more protests this weekend in what has become a regular occurrence in the city's downtown core and Beltline.
-
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 years
In the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
-
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction company
A Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.
-
Restaurant fire causes tower of smoke in downtown Vancouver
A serious-looking fire at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening turned out to be less intense than it appeared from afar.
-
Most free COVID-19 rapid test kits still sitting behind pharmacy counters in B.C.
Just a few weeks ago, B.C. pharmacies couldn't keep rapid antigen test kits in stock. Now, most have a healthy supply from the provincial government, but customers don't seem to want them.