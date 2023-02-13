$4,000 worth of equipment reported stolen from Ouellette Avenue business

Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a break-in and theft at an Ouellette Avenue business.

It took place at a business in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Case #: 23-14913



Can you help us to identify this suspect who broke into a business in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue and stole $4,000 worth of equipment?



If so, call us or @CStoppers with information! pic.twitter.com/4DODMPDDEy — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2023

Police say the suspect stole $4,000 worth of equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.