WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,986 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,329 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

1 case is outbreak related

13 are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 are community acquired

12 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 275 cases are considered active. There are 50 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including six people in the ICU.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 382 people.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including two at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

WECHU says there have been 11,550 people who have received both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,680 have received their first dose. In total, 26,780 doses have been administered to Windsor0\-Essex residents so far.