LONDON, ONT. -- There are 12 new COVID-19 cases in the region of Windsor-Essex as of Sunday.

That brings the total to 311 cases with eight deaths from the virus.

There are still 300 pending cases in the region and 23 resolved cases.

In Chatham-Kent, there were six new cases Sunday, 25 in total.

One person has died from the virus according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Seven people have recovered from COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.

Across the river in Detroit, there are 6,386 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 348 deaths.

Health officials across Canada continue to urge people practice physical distancing this Easter weekend in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is offering some tips when discussing COVID-19 with young children:

• Stay calm: Children will recognize when you are stressed or anxious.

• Keep it simple and clear: Tell them what they can do to keep themselves safe.

• Listen: Pay attention to what they are saying about their thoughts and feelings.

• Keep information age-appropriate: Follow their lead and don’t over or under-complicate your message.

• Limit news and media exposure: Turn off the TV and limit screen time.

• Establish a flexible routine: Structure is important but be prepared for changes in plans.